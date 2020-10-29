Pregnant Woman Shot, Killed In Paterson, Newborn Boy Survives

A pregnant Paterson woman believed shot by her boyfriend Thursday delivered a healthy boy before she died of her injuries, authorities said.

A massive manhunt was on after the victim, who was eight months pregnant, was shot outside the Brooks-Sloate Terrace co-ops on Christina Place in front of her young daughter shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The victim was alert and able to speak to responders before an ambulance took her to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, neighbors said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital nearly two hours later.

An alert was issued for a red Scion that reportedly fled the scene after a gunman inside fired three shots. Detectives were reviewing several surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

It was Paterson's 23rd homicide of the year.

