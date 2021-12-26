Post-Christmas Passaic Fire Ravages One Home, Damages Others

A Sunday fire ripped through one Passaic home and extended to others on either side.

The heavily-involved blaze on Harrison Street near Myrtle Avenue began as two alarms at around 9:15 a.m.

Heavy fire in the rear of the building eventually began consuming the rest of the 2½-family house -- eventually blowing through the roof -- while spreading to two others.

The blaze appeared knocked down a couple of times before eventually being declared under control around 11 a.m.

A firefighter sustained what was characterized as a minor injury. Reports of a rescue couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Mutual aid responders, either at the scene or in coverage, included firefighters from Carlstadt, Clifton, East Rutherford, Garfield, Hackensack, Paterson, Rutherford and Wallington.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.