Pompton Lakes Police Officer Charged With Child Sex Offenses

A Pompton Lakes police officer was arrested Monday and charged with having an illegal sexual relationship nearly 3½ years ago with an underage teenager whom authorities said he had take and send him nude videos and photos.

Mark Stinnard, 37, is charged with “engaging in sexual conduct with a child” and endangerment for manufacturing child pornography and “causing harm to a child,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

No sexual assault charges were filed, indicating that physical contact wasn't made.

Valdes didn’t disclose the gender or exact age of the alleged victim, other than to say the child was “under the age of 18” at the time that Riverdale police received a complaint in April 2018.

The age of consent in New Jersey is 16, but it’s raised to 18 if the older partner is a close relative or in a position of authority over the alleged victim -- a teacher, work supervisor or guardian, for instance.

Stinnard committed the offenses on his own time, she said, adding that his behavior “did not touch upon his employment as a police officer.”

“[I]n the course of their relationship he would request that the child take nude photos and videos and send them to him,” the prosecutor said.

Valdes asked that “anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.”

Stinnard apparently remained free pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Paterson.

