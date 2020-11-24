Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Mouthwash Won't Save You, Here's Why
News

Police: Woman Assaults Nurse At Paterson COVID-19 Testing Site

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo Credit: NJ National Guard

A Paterson woman assaulted a nurse working at a COVID-19 testing site, said city police who arrested her.

The nurse had approached Ayxa Roldan, 19, and asked whether she was ill after spotting her covered in a blanket on line at the testing site off the corner of Madison Avenue and Ellison Street, authorities said.

Roldan said she wasn't, argued with her, then smacked her in the back of the head with an open palm when the nurse turned around, according to the police report.

Responding police charged Roldan with aggravated assault on a healthcare worker and released her pending a court hearing.

The nurse reportedly declined medical attention and continued working.

Protocols at COVID-19 testing sites include testing those who are ill separately to protect healthy people on line from exposure, thereby, reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

City Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said that there's "just no excuse to try and attack a healthcare worker [who's] trying to help someone. They are there to help people, not to hurt them.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.