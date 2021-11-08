Police: Shootout At Paterson Neighborhood Street Corner Leaves One Gunman Wounded, Both Jailed

A Halloween gunfight between two Paterson men left one wounded and both in jail, authorities said.

Alexi Dowell, 35, and Calbert Tate Jr., 24, both pulled out handguns and began firing during a dispute at the corner of East 25th Street and 15th Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Oct 31, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release Monday.

Dowell was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound a short time later, they said.

Detectives obtained warrants for both men following an investigation.

Dowell responded to Paterson police headquarters and was arrested last Wednesday. Tate came to headquarters and was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Both men remained held in the Bergen County Jail, which has an agreement to house up to 200 Passaic County inmates.

They’re each charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

