Police: Just-Released Convict From Passaic Nabbed With Gun, Heroin For Sale, Torches Cell

Adonis Reyes had been free all of six weeks after serving 2½ years in state prison for a gun conviction when Passaic police caught him with a loaded handgun and 265 heroin folds this past weekend, authorities said.

Not only that: Reyes, 28, set fire to the holding cell at Passaic police headquarters and assaulted a city officer and EMT who tried to help him, they said.

Police responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Main Avenue and Washington Place found Reyes in the passenger seat of a nearby motor vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, April 24, investigators said Monday.

He was "identified as the person who had discharged a handgun,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Reyes “was in possession of a defaced handgun and 265 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin,” they added.

Brought to city police headquarters and placed in a cell, Reyes set a fire that was doused by officers. He also assaulted a police officer and EMT who “responded to render aid,” Valdes and Guzman said.

Reyes was eventually sent to the Passaic County Jail on a host of charges, including:

aggravated assault;

weapons possession, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm;

causing or risking widespread injury or damage;

criminal mischief;

various drug possession counts.

Reyes was known to police. He’d just been released on March 13 from Northern State Prison in Newark after serving 30 months for a gun-related incident in Paterson in April 2019.

Reyes had gotten into an argument in a Market Street bodega, fired a shot outside and sped off, police said at the time.

He was carrying a .357-caliber revolver with a spent round when he was arrested after a struggle a short time later, they said.

