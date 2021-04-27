Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Find Clifton Couple In Stolen Car Crash Naked On Sidewalk

Jerry DeMarco
Hansel Moreno-Tavarez
Hansel Moreno-Tavarez Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

Police responding to a stolen car crash in Clifton late Monday found a man and woman both naked on the sidewalk, authorities said.

Both seemed to be under the influence of some type of drug when city officers found them in the 400 block of Clifton Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The 2014 Honda Civic they were in had just been stolen from Richfield Village when it struck another vehicle in an intersection and then a parked car, Bracken said.

Hansel Moreno-Tavarez, 28, of Clifton, and his female passenger were treated for minor injuries at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the lieutenant said. The other driver was OK, he said.

Moreno-Tavarez later hit an officer in the head while being processed at headquarters on a possession of stolen property charge, Bracken said.

He was placed in a cell with an additional charge of aggravated assault on a police officer, the lieutenant said.

The woman wasn't charged, he said.

