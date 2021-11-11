PHOTOS: Fire Ravages Wayne Home

A Thursday morning blaze ravaged a Wayne home and destroyed a vehicle. George Fen took photos.

Responders found flames blowing through the windows of both floors and the attic of the 2½-story, wood-frame home on Camillo Drive shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A quartet of Wayne fire companies doused the two-alarm blaze from several angles, knocking the bulk of it down within 45 minutes.

Everyone got out OK, with one resident hospitalized for smoke inhalation, police Capt. Dan Daly said.

Authorities couldn't immediately confirm a report that the fire began in the vehicle and then spread to the house.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause.

Township police, the Wayne First Aid Squad and Passaic County sheriff's officers also responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.