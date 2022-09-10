Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured On Route 21

A 30-year-old pedestrian from Passaic was struck and critically injured on Route 21, authorities confirmed.

A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old motorist from Union City hit him on the northbound highway near Exit 10 around 11 a.m., city police said.

The driver remained at the scene as the victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

What the pedestrian was doing on the highway wasn't immediately clear.

Given the severity of his injuries, all lanes were temporarily closed and a fatal accident investigation conducted.

Published reports that a bicyclist had been killed was wrong, city authorities said.

