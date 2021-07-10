PD: West Milford Woman Assaults Clifton Officer, Kicks Out Cruiser Window, Grabs Police Baton

A West Milford woman punched a Clifton police officer in the head and then kicked out the interior partition window of a patrol cruiser and grabbed a police baton after being handcuffed, authorities said.

Ashley Dennison, 33, was with Michael Rompa, 45, of Edison when officers investigating two suspicious vehicles in the Home Depot lot on Bloomfield Avenue spotted them, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said Thursday.

One of the vehicles was a 2021 GMC pickup reported stolen from East Windsor and the other a 2020 Chevy van reported stolen out of Edison, he said.

The couple ran, but Dennison was quickly grabbed by one of the officers, Anderson said.

Dennison then "turned and punched the officer in the head" before being cuffed, the sergeant said. Placed in the back of a patrol car, she "proceeded to kick and damage the interior partition window," he said.

Dennison through reached through the opening she created and snatched a police baton before trying to flee, Anderson said. Rompa, meanwhile, got away, he said.

Dennison, who gave officers a false name, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, escape, criminal mischief, hindering apprehension, receiving stolen property and drug and weapons possession, the sergeant said.

He asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find Rompa call Clifton police: (973) 470-5911.

