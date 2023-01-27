Paterson Woman Struck By Gunfire From Outside Home

A Paterson woman was in her second-floor apartment when she was wounded by a burst of gunfire from outside, authorities said.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after she was struck multiple times at her home off the corner of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Warren Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim said in a joint release.

The chief and prosecutor didn’t say whether they believe the woman was targeted from outside or simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

They also didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified – only that the investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.