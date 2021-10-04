Paterson Woman Gets Summons After 6-Month-Old Suffers Second-Degree Burns

A Paterson woman remains free pending a hearing after a 6-month-old was hospitalized with second-degree burns, authorities said.

Tashia Davis, 41, was charged with child endangerment after detectives interviewed the child’s sister and other witnesses, they said.

City police were called to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the infant was admitted on Dec. 2, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and city Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

An investigation by Valdes’s Special Victims Unit and Baycora’s detectives led to Davis’s arrest on Friday.

She was processed and then released on a summons to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on April 23, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t explain how the decision to release Davis was reached. Nor did they say how the child was burned.

Under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, prosecutors make the call on whether to release defendants on summonses or charge them on a warrant that would send them to a county jail to await a first court appearance.

Among the factors the law requires them to consider are the risk of flight, the risk to the safety of the community, witnesses, and victims, and/or the risk that defendant will somehow obstruct his or her prosecution.

