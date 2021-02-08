Paterson Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-Year-Old Daughter Dies

Paterson rapper Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell.

The girl's mom Turquoise Miami made the announcement in an Instagram post Sunday.

Circumstances around her death were not immediately clear. Lauren was one of Fetty Wap's six children.

Fetty Wap last Sunday captioned an Instagram story, "LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl," following a Miami performance.

He has not since commented publicly.

