Paterson Police, Private SUVs Collide On Rainy Morning

A police vehicle and a civilian's SUV collided on a rain-slicked Paterson street before dawn Saturday.

A city police sergeant sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after the front driver's fender of the vehicle t-boned the rear seat area of a Nissan at Memorial Drive and Ellison Street around 6 a.m. April 1.

The officer was taken to nearby St. Joseph's University Medical Center, responders said.

The other driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office, which is temporarily in command of the city police department, is investigating the cause of the crash.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this account.

