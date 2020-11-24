Paterson PD: Suspect Tosses Guns, Ammo During Foot Chase

An ex-con running from Paterson police tried to throw a duffel bag with two guns and ammo inside onto a roof, authorities said. He missed.

Tipped off by Detective Sgt. Edgar Taylor, Officers Elbruz Dagistanli and Levis Qirjako approached Jhoan Rodriguez outside Quest Lounge at the corner of Washington Avenue and Plum Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Rodriguez, 28, was carrying a duffel bag that Taylor said had a gun inside, the director said.

Officer Jensin Burgos joined his colleagues as they approached Rodriguez, who suddenly bolted down Plum Street, Speziale said.

Qirjako followed in a police cruiser as Dagistanli and Burgos ran after Rodriguez, who ignored commands to stop.

Rodriguez then slowed down and tried chucking the bag onto the roof of a nearby home, Speziale said.

It "hit the wall and fell onto the sidewalk," he said.

The officers eventually caught Rodriguez, who struggled before being subdued, the director said.

Burgos recovered the bag, which Speziale said contained a .22-caliber Mossberg 715P pistol with a 25-round capacity magazine, a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with a 10-round capacity magazine, .22-caliber hollow-point Remington ammunition, 9mm Luger ammunition and 9mm Speer Luger hollow-point ammunition.

Police charged Rodriguez with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as with resisting arrest and obstruction.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail in Paterson to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

“This is indicative of the outstanding teamwork and in removing dangerous weapons from our streets by the men and women of Paterson police," Speziale said.

