Paterson Man Charged With Trafficking Child Porn On Facebook

A Paterson man collected porn videos of children ranging from four to 13 years old not by surfing the dark web but during a chat on Facebook, authorities said.

Devin Luis Ramos-Artigas, 26, “requested, received and sent” the videos on the social network, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Sherriff Richard H. Berdnik said in a joint announcement.

Ramos-Artigas was arrested last week following a joint investigation by their offices, they said.

A judge in Paterson on Thursday ordered that Romas-Artigas remain held in the Passaic County Jail pending further court action on charges of possession, maintaining and distributing child pornography.

