Paterson Man Charged With Trafficking Child Porn On Facebook

Jerry DeMarco
Devin Luis Ramos-Artigas
Devin Luis Ramos-Artigas Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man collected porn videos of children ranging from four to 13 years old not by surfing the dark web but during a chat on Facebook, authorities said.

Devin Luis Ramos-Artigas, 26, “requested, received and sent” the videos on the social network, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Sherriff Richard H. Berdnik said in a joint announcement.

Ramos-Artigas was arrested last week following a joint investigation by their offices, they said.

A judge in Paterson on Thursday ordered that Romas-Artigas remain held in the Passaic County Jail pending further court action on charges of possession, maintaining and distributing child pornography.

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

