Paterson Grandpa Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Youngsters

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
Samuel Garrison
Samuel Garrison Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 71-year-old Paterson man sexually assaulted two children, authorities charged.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said that Samuel Garrison was arrested after detectives from her Special Victims Unit interviewed both youngsters, one 10 and the other 16, as well as other witnesses.

Garrison remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing next week in Superior Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with single counts of sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact and two of child endangerment, Valdes said.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence. They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

