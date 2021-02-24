Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Fugitive Punched Baby In Stomach, Bribed Kids To Lie About It, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Jeanandre Desir
Jeanandre Desir Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

GOTCHA! U.S. marshals captured a 37-year-old Paterson man who was wanted for punching a 1-year-old child in the stomach this past Christmas and then bribing two other youngsters to lie about it, authorities announced Wednesday.

Doctors at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center contacted detectives with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit this past Dec. 25 with concerns about the infant, who was brought in with a severe abdominal injury.

The investigators interviewed several witnesses, including two children, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

“One child state that she hit the one-year-old in the stomach with a hammer, which was confirmed by a second child,” Valdes said. “Both children stated that the incident occurred at their home in Paterson.”

In fact, the prosecutor said, Jeanandre Desir hit the baby in the stomach with a closed fist, then got the young witnesses “to fabricate their initial report."

Valdes didn’t say what he bribed them with.

Authorities obtained a warrant after they had trouble finding Desir, she said.

On Monday, members of the United States Marshals Service – New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force captured Desir in the Bronx, Valdes said.

He remained held there pending extradition to Passaic County to face charges of aggravated assault, child endangerment and witness tampering.

