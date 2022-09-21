Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash

A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said.

Initial details were sketchy.

Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21.

The chief of the department and a battalion chief were among them.

The crash apparently happened on Route 23 in Franklin, NJ (Sussex County), a little over a half-hour's ride northwest of the city.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

