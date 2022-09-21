Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash

A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said.
Initial details were sketchy.
Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21.
The chief of the department and a battalion chief were among them.
The crash apparently happened on Route 23 in Franklin, NJ (Sussex County), a little over a half-hour's ride northwest of the city.
CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS
