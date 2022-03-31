Paterson Detectives Seize Ex-Con, Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag Following Chase

An ex-con from Philadelphia tossed a gun with a high-capacity magazine onto a roof while being chased by detectives in Paterson, authorities said.

It began as Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, John Traynor and Wojciech Kulbabinski approached a group gathered in front of a convenience store at the corner of Madison and Essex streets, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

As they did, former Paterson resident Billy Souverain began tipping away, Speziale said.

Souverain, 31, ran when told to stop by the detectives, who chased him on foot onto Straight Street before seizing him in a private driveway, the director said.

Kerwin and Traynor also recovered a black 9mm Glock Model 19 -- with 17 rounds of ammo in a high-capacity magazine -- that he'd tossed onto a nearby roof, he said.

Souverain was charged with weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a high-capacity magazine, following the 9:50 p.m. chase on Monday, March 28, Speziale said.

Police sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

They sent the gun to New Jersey State Police for ballistics testing to determine whether it may have been used in any crimes.

