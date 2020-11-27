Paterson Detectives Nab Man Wanted In Violent Robbery

GOTCHA! Paterson detectives captured a city man wanted for a violent street robbery.

The 60-year-old victim was seriously injured in the Nov. 15 attack outside Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detective Shedy Omar identified Walter Williams, 27, of 11th Avenue as the primary suspect, Speziale said.

He and fellow Detectives James Favia, Eddy Pichardo, Richard Martinez and Liz Gonzalez watched the corner, then nabbed Williams without incident on Wednesday, the director said.

Williams, who confessed to the crime, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on robbery, aggravated assault and theft charges, as well as various drug offenses, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.