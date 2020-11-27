Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Consequences Demanded For Homophobic Remarks In Dumont Teachers' Zoom Chat
News

Paterson Detectives Nab Man Wanted In Violent Robbery

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street in Paterson.
Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street in Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps/Paterson PD

GOTCHA! Paterson detectives captured a city man wanted for a violent street robbery.

The 60-year-old victim was seriously injured in the Nov. 15 attack outside Quilvio's Lounge & Liquors at the corner of Broadway and East 18th Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detective Shedy Omar identified Walter Williams, 27, of 11th Avenue as the primary suspect, Speziale said.

He and fellow Detectives James Favia, Eddy Pichardo, Richard Martinez and Liz Gonzalez watched the corner, then nabbed Williams without incident on Wednesday, the director said.

Williams, who confessed to the crime, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on robbery, aggravated assault and theft charges, as well as various drug offenses, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.