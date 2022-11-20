Paterson Couple Charged With Running Coke Factory From Attic Apartment

Paterson police seized more than a pound and a half of cocaine from a city couple who they said were dealing from an attic apartment.

Xavier Rivera was arrested outside the apartment in a multi-family home on North 7th Street off the corner of Jefferson Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Inside they found Yudelka Bruno, he said.

Detectives who'd been tipped off to the couple also searched both the apartment and Rivera's 2012 Mercedes Benz, the director said.

Rivera and Bruno were charged with operating a drug production facility, as well as with possession and distribution of cocaine, said Speziale, who put the street value of the seized drug at $24,000.

Investigators also seized $8,956 in illegal proceeds, he said.

The couple was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

