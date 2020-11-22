Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Passaic Man Stabbed, Killed In Fight Outside City Nightclub

Jerry DeMarco
Fiesta Lounge, Passaic
Fiesta Lounge, Passaic Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video after a Passaic man was stabbed and killed during a pre-dawn fight Sunday outside a city nightclub, authorities said.

JuanManuel Marquez, 36, was “bleeding and unresponsive” when taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following the stabbing outside the Fiesta Lounge at the corner of Parker and President streets around 2:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

He pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later, they said.

Valdes and Guzman didn’t say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

