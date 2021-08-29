Passaic Man Shot, Killed Outside Housing Complex

A Passaic man was shot and killed shortly before dawn Sunday outside the city housing complex where he'd lived, authorities said.

Donyell Coley, who was struck several times, arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital in a private vehicle at 5:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman didn’t say whether a suspect had been captured or identified – only that Coley, 41, was shot in the parking lot at Speer Village.

The public housing complex on Aspen Place was Coley’s most recent address, records show.

