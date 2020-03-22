Pair Of Jersey City Police Officers In Serious Condition, 42 Out With Coronavirus Symptoms

A pair of Jersey City police officers were hospitalized in serious condition after testing positive for coronavirus, and 42 others are out with symptoms, officials said Sunday.

An additional 16 officers were quarantined -- eight medically-advised and another eight who work in close proximity with the first group -- while 28 officers who were out returned to work, Mayor Steven Fulop said.

"There's no question we are seeing an impact on first responders," added the mayor, noting that the police department is fully staffed.

There has been a 25 percent decrease in service, including major incidents, due to a recent social distancing crackdown, Fulop said.

As of Sunday, there were 1,914 total known cases and 20 known fatalities in New Jersey.

