Overnight Fire Destroys Passaic Multi-Family, Mixed Use Building

No injuries were immediately reported after fire shot up and through the roof of a multi-family, mixed-use building in Passaic overnight.

The blaze broke out in the rear of the first floor of the Hamilton Avenue multi-family building off the corner of Madison Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, firefighters at the scene.

It rapidly climbed through the second floor to the third-story cockloft -- and spread to Neury and Irving Grocery on the corner -- reaching three alarms less than a half hour after it ignited, they said.

That forced firefighters into an exterior defensive operation as the flames got heavier.

A portion of the building eventually collapsed, they said.

There were no immediate estimates of how many residents were displace. The American Red Cross was helping them with food, clothing and shelter.

PHOTOS: Jo Fehl

NOTE: I am trying to compile a list of responding companies. If you could, please text that information to (201) 943-2794, or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice. Or find me on Facebook: gerardjerrydemarco (FACEBOOK)

