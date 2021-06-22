Overdose Victim At Route 46 Hotel Revived By Wayne PD After Young Sons Go For Help

A heroin overdose victim in a Route 46 hotel shower was revived by Wayne police -- and later arrested -- after his two young sons went for help, authorities said.

A good Samaritan alerted by the youngsters administered CPR until officers arrived at the Home2 Suites by Hilton near the “spaghetti bowl” intersection of Route 46, 23 and 80 near the Willowbrook Mall, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

They found Cameron Rowand, 32 of Sewell (Gloucester County) unconscious but still breathing, with an uncapped needle and syringe nearby, he said.

“Officers twice administered Narcan before turning his care over to EMTs and paramedics,” Daly said. “[He] regained consciousness a short time later and was transported to a hospital.”

Police later charged Rowand with two counts of child endangerment and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await arraignment, the captain said.

State child welfare authorities were notified and the boys remained in the care of a responsible adult.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.