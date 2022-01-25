Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Detectives Turn Tables On Scammers Who Thought They'd Conned Bergen County Grandma
News

One Person -- Not Four -- Wounded In Shooting At Notorious Paterson Corner, Authorities Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Carroll Street Apartments in Paterson.
Carroll Street Apartments in Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities in Paterson corrected erroneous reports floating around that four people had been shot one night last week. It was only one, they said.

The 23-year-old victim was wounded at one of the city's most notorious corners -- Governor and Carroll streets, outside the Carroll Street Apartments -- shortly after 5 p.m. last Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

She arrived at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in a private vehicle and was expected to survive her injuries, the city police Cease Fire Unit wrote in a post.

Reports "falsely circulated on social media" claimed that three other people were struck, as well -- but that was wrong, the unit added.

No one would say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.