Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Would-Be Robber, 14, Brandishes Handgun After Pickup Hits Dirt Bike Rider: Little Ferry PD
News

Off-Duty NYC Hospital Police Officer Shot In Hawthorne

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The off-duty NYPD hospital officer was taken to St. Joe's in Paterson with a gunshot wound in the leg, authorities said.
The off-duty NYPD hospital officer was taken to St. Joe's in Paterson with a gunshot wound in the leg, authorities said. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)

An off-duty New York City hospital police officer was shot in Hawthorne early Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his leg shortly before 6:30 a.m. March 2, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said in a brief joint release.

The officer was wounded in the area of Brownstone Terrace, they said, without being more specific.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray sedan speed away from the scene.

Valdes and Knepper didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

The New York City Health and Hospitals Police (NYHP) provide on-site security services at the 18 New York City hospitals and clinics operated by the city Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC).

They’re prohibited from using or carrying a firearm but do have an expandable baton, handcuffs, a flashlight, a radio that is directly linked to other officers, and a bulletproof vest.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.