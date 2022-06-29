Occupants Flee After SUV Slams Into Popular Passaic County Flower Shop

Two occupants bailed out and bolted after a stolen SUV slammed into a Haledon flower shop early Wednesday.

The Ford -- reported stolen out of Easton, PA -- sped down West Broadway before crashing into Morningside Greenhouse at the five-points corner at Central Avenue at 6:20 a.m.

Co-owner Tara Fisher, who lives upstairs, said she shouted at the fleeing suspects after being roused from sleep, then tried chasing them.

A police investigation was continuing, said Lt. Chris LeMay.

Now in its third generation, Morningside has been a family-owned business since 1935.

"WE ARE OPEN! We are all ok.. thank god!!" the Fisher family posted on Facebook shortly before 12:30 p.m.

More details were expected, they wrote, adding: "It's a bit crazy here right now."

Workers shored up the stone- and brick-faced building.

Meanwhile, police who are investigating the crash reviewed a neighbor's security video.

