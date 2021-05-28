Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus Medical Building Bomb Threat Blamed On CT Man Whose Ex-Pal Was Getting Procedure
News

NJ Uber Rider Accused Of Threatening Driver With Fake Gun For Oral Sex Indicted

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Mendez
Andrew Mendez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A gun-wielding Uber rider from Fort Lee who threatened to kill a driver if she didn’t give him oral sex had taken off his shirt and was sitting in the front seat when police showed up, authorities said.

The Uber driver had fooled Andrew Mendez, 30, into waiting while she ran into a Paterson grocery store to get something to drink, an indictment returned by a state grand jury says.

Officers who seized Mendez also found an imitation handgun that the driver said he’d “racked” during their ride, it says.

Mendez has remained in the Passaic County Jail ever since the incident on Feb. 16, 2020.

That night, authorities said, the Uber drier picked him up in Palisades Park for what was to be a ride to Pearl Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Once they arrived at their destination behind Paterson Eastside High School, Mendez got out but then quickly re-entered the vehicle, the indictment returned in Paterson says.

Mendez then asked the driver for oral sex, to which she refused it says.

“It’s either that or your life,” he told her, the driver said.

She then convinced him that she needed something to drink first. So they went to a nearby grocery store, where the driver called police while Mendez waited outside, the indictment says.

The grand jury indictment, secured by Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Anneris Virginia Hernandez, charges Mendez with attempted aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault and weapons offenses involving an imitation firearm.

A first court appearance on the indictment hadn’t yet been scheduled as of Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.