NJ State Police Detective Shot In Paterson

UPDATE: A New Jersey State Police detective who was shot in the leg overnight in Paterson applied a tourniquet himself before being hospitalized, authorities confirmed.

At least one suspect was in custody, they said.

State Police rushed their colleague to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the incident near the corner of East 28th Street and 9th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

He was in stable condition, authorities said.

The "seasoned detective" applied a tourniquet to his leg that kept him from bleeding out before colleagues arrived, NJSP Supt. Col. Patrick Callahan said.

Three unmarked law enforcement vehicles in all were struck before a vehicle that was involved fled on Route 20, responders said.

A trio of ski-masked occupants bailed out at East 30th Street and 10th Avenue and fled into area backyards. One of the suspects was caught, they said.

Another two or three troopers were taken to the hospital after being injured, although not by gunfire, responders said.

“Overnight a member of the New Jersey State Police was shot while he was working to keep the residents of Paterson safe from the very same violence of which he is now a victim," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

"My office and the entire New Jersey State Police family is keeping our trooper and his family in our thoughts and prayers as he receives treatment for his injuries today and we will continue to support them through his recovery," the attorney general said.

"The brave troopers and officers of the New Jersey Law Enforcement community work tirelessly to make sure the people of New Jersey can go to work and live their lives free of gun violence," Platkin added. "[T]he same should be true for our brothers and sisters who wear blue.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to end gun violence in our state.”

