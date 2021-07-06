Contact Us
Motorcyclist Killed In Passaic Route 21 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Marco Centanni
Marco Centanni Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Roseland was struck and killed over the weekend on Route 21 in Passaic, authorities confirmed Monday.

Marco Centanni was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway’s southbound side following the 8 p.m. crash on Saturday, they said.

His Suzuki GSX R-750 had been struck by a 2017 Honda Accord driven by a Bayonne woman who “remained on the scene and presented a valid license,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Passaic police: (973) 365-3900

