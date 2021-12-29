Mayor: Armed Suspect Shot, Killed In Paterson

A gunman was shot and killed in a confrontation with police Wednesday night on Paterson's north side, Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed.

The initial report was that police had the suspect armed with a gun at gunpoint shortly before 9 p.m. on East Main Street across from the Hillman Street intersection in a mixed-use neighborhood of multi-family homes and businesses near the Passaic River.

The man then shot at police, who retired fire, the mayor said.

CPR was in progress as additional units were summoned to deal with a large crowd. Passaic County sheriff's officers and Clifton police also responded to assist.

The suspect was pronounced dead soon after.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck was expected to release preliminary information gathered by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.