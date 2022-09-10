MASS CASUALTY: Engines Collide Headed To Paterson Fire, Critical Injuries Reported

Several Paterson firefighters were hospitalized in a crash of engines that sent one into a building and the other into a tree.

Both vehicles were headed to a fire at a furniture store on Main Street when they collided at the corner of Broadway and Straight Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

One engine smashed into the front of a corner supermarket, while the other slammed into a tree further up the street.

Witnesses said the driver of the second truck deliberately hit the tree to avoid hitting pedestrians.

Advanced life support ambulances took two of the victims to St. Joseph's University Medical Center. Basic life support rigs took two others.

Four other victims were reportedly hospitalized, as well.

Various other fire companies responded to both scenes -- among them, Haledon, Hawthorne, Elmwood Park and Hackensack.

The fire on the first floor of the Targets Closeouts store home furnishings store quickly went to two and then three alarms but was knocked down in under 40 minutes. It was officially declared under control shortly before 7 p.m.

Police responded for crowd control.

