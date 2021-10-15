MANHUNT: Clifton Prisoner Escapes From Passaic Hospital, Tracked Down By Sheriff's K-9

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic
A fugitive who escaped from police custody on Friday was tracked down two hours later by a Passaic County Sheriff's K-9, authorities confirmed.

The 30-something prisoner from Essex County had been involved in a minor motor vehicle crash on Brighton Road in Clifton around 11:30 a.m., responders told Daily Voice.

He complained of back pain and was taken to St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic, in custody, after officers found a warrant for his arrest, they said.

The prisoner escaped, running out into the street, after going to the rest room around 2:30 p.m., one responder said.

Law enforcement officers from Clifton, Passaic and several other agencies converged on the area. They established a perimeter, sent up drones and brought in tracking dogs.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., a K-9 found the fugitive hiding on Oak Street in Passaic, not far from the hospital.

His identity was being temporarily withheld pending the filing of local and other charges.

