Male, Female Bodies Pulled From Passaic River Still Not Identified As Anguished Loved Ones Wait

UPDATE: Anguished family members and local authorities were still waiting Friday for positive identifications of two bodies pulled from the Passaic River over the previous two days.

Although they're believed to be Nidhi Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21 -- who witnesses said were swept away in Hurricane Ida floodwaters last week -- the New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office hadn't officially confirmed their identities, authorities said.

Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said at this point he could only confirm that a search of the river from Passaic to Harrison for what were two bodies was concluded.

"We have no official confirmation on identification," the mayor said. "That must come from the medical examiner's office."

Responders believed that the former Passaic High School prom king and queen were swept into a storm drain that empties into the river after getting out of their car on Main Street during last week's torrential downpour.

A man's body was pulled from the river in Kearny on Wednesday, the mayor said.

A woman's body was recovered at the Newark/Harrison border around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Meanwhile, a search continued upriver for the body of a Little Falls woman who also was swept away by floodwaters from Ida. READ MORE....

Medical examiners primarily use dental records to confirm identities. Other measures are needed if such records don't exist.

As of Friday morning, the families had not yet been asked to view the bodies.

For their sakes, authorities are hoping the state forensic experts can finally provide some answers.

"These families need to go through the grieving process," Lora said. "That is all being held up."

Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana FACEBOOK

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.