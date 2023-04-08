LOWLIFE SLIME: Scammer With 'Child Support Issues' Swindles Well-Meaning Woman Out Of $1,500

A lowlife with a BS story about child support troubles conned a well-meaning woman out of $1,500 outside a Clifton bank, authorities said.

The 20-something scammer approached the 62-year-old Belleville resident at the ATM of the Citibank at the River Front Center shopping mall on westbound Route 3 in the afternoon on Sunday, April 2, Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

In his hand was a check that he said he needed to cash but couldn't because of "child support issues," the lieutenant said.

After depositing the check into her own account, the woman transferred $1,500 via Zelle to the stranger, who gave her $45 and a cellphone to show his "honesty," Bracken said.

The phone was a burner, the check was worthless and the scammer was $1,555 richer, he said.

The victim described him as black, in his late 20s, about six feet tall, thin and wearing all black clothing.

ANYONE who might have3 witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the scammer is asked to contact Clifton police: (973) 470-5900.

