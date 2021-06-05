Judge Releases Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting One Child In Front Of Another

A judge on Thursday released a Paterson man charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old child in front of an 8-year-old, authorities said.

Mario E. Hernandez, 54, was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes’s Special Victims Unit.

The unit was alerted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that the teen was being sexually abused, Valdes said.

Detectives interviewed both children as well as others, the prosecutor said.

The older child reported being sexually assaulted by Hernandez last fall, she said, adding that the 8-year-old reported witnessing it.

Hernandez is charged with criminal sexual contact and two counts of criminal sexual contact.

A judge in Paterson freed him Thursday, with conditions, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, with conditions, Valdes said.

Under the terms of his release, Hernandez cannot have any contact with the victims – or any any children under 18 -- and must surrender all travel documents and avoid drug or alcohol use, she said.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of the Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

******

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.