Jeep Peppered With Bullets, Paterson Driver, 22, Struck In Chest Dies

A 22-year-old driver was shot and killed in his Jeep and another man wounded on a Paterson street, authorities confirmed Friday.

Stevens Origene was found behind the wheel of a Cherokee that had crashed into a Honda Accord parked on East 21st Street near 21st Avenue after it was peppered with gunfire just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds – including one in the chest -- and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

A short time later, an 18-year-old man showed up Hackensack University Medical Center via private vehicle, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Friday.

He was reported in stable condition with a gunshot wound, they said.

As usual, Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been identified or captured.

They did ask that anyone with additional information about the shooting contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

