'I'll Kill You!' Robber Captured After Threatening Pharmacy Clerk In Haledon Holdup

A robber was nabbed by Haledon police moments after he fled a Rite Aid with a fistful of twenties by pretending to be armed, authorities said.

Dwayne Hayes, 49, of Paterson was wearing a black coat, a black hat and a black surgical mask when he approached the clerk at the Haledon Avenue store with his hand stuffed into his jacket pocket shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 2, Capt. George Guzman, Jr. said.

“Do not make sudden movements. I have a gun in my right pocket. I'll kill you!” Guzman said Hayes told the clerk.

The victim reported handing Hayes some cash that he snatched before running from the store. No gun was shown.

Haledon Officers Michael Palmer, John Bonilla and Jeffrey Welsh converged on the area along with Special Police Officer II Jonathan Velez almost instantly and quickly seized the suspect, Guzman said.

They also recovered the stolen cash, he said.

Hayes, also known as Dwayne Miles, was charged with armed robbery, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses. Police then sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

"I commend my officers for their swift response, which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect without incident," Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said.

