South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Hawthorne House Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
61 Prescott Avenue, Hawthorne
61 Prescott Avenue, Hawthorne Photo Credit: Hawthorne Fire Department

Firefighters doused a stubborn house blaze Tuesday morning in Hawthorne.

It came in as a ceiling fire on Prescott Avenue off North 9th Street, but firefighters found heavy flames on the second floor and in the attic shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Two alarms on arrival quickly went to three alarms.

It took about an hour to extinguish all visible fire. Firefighters continued to douse hot spots past 9 a.m.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Prospect Park and Wyckoff.

No injuries were immediately reported.

