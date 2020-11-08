Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

News

Hawthorne Borough Hall Closed To Public Indefinitely After Workers Test COVID-19 Positive

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hawthorne Water Supply
Hawthorne Water Supply Photo Credit: Google Maps

Hawthorne's Borough Hall has been closed indefinitely to the public after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lafayette Avenue building had reopened to the public July 13, when the borough had no active cases of the virus, according to Mayor Richard Goldberg.

There are currently five COVID-19 cases in Hawthorne. The municipal employees are treating themselves at home and do not require hospitalization, NorthJersey.com reports.

Eight Hawthorne police officers tested positive for the virus at the onset of the pandemic in March.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.