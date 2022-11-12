Four Wounded In Paterson Shooting

A noontime shooting wounded four people Saturday in Paterson, responders said.

Immediate details were sparse, although they said one of the victims of the North Main Street shooting on near Arch Street on Nov. 12 is a juvenile.

Several ambulances were sent to bring the victims to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled in a burgundy vehicle with dark-tinted windows.

A report that city police had the vehicle stopped at Oak and Summer streets a short time later -- and that a second suspect had been caught on Second Avenue -- couldn't immediately be confirmed.

