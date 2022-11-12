Contact Us
Fleeing Vandal Caught By At GWB Bus Station Had Loaded Gun: Port Authority PD
Four Wounded In Paterson Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson PD
Paterson PD Photo Credit: Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

A noontime shooting wounded four people Saturday in Paterson, responders said.

Immediate details were sparse, although they said one of the victims of the North Main Street shooting on near Arch Street on Nov. 12 is a juvenile.

Several ambulances were sent to bring the victims to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled in a burgundy vehicle with dark-tinted windows.

A report that city police had the vehicle stopped at Oak and Summer streets a short time later -- and that a second suspect had been caught on Second Avenue -- couldn't immediately be confirmed.

