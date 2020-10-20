Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: LAWSUIT: Student Loan Giant Crippled NJ Borrowers, State Authorities Charge
News

Firefighters Pluck Parrot From Perch Atop Paterson City Hall

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Chewy Photo Credit: Paterson FD
Rescue mission at Paterson City Hall. Photo Credit: Paterson FD

Paterson's bravest had a rare rescue Tuesday.

The large blue and yellow fella's name is Chewy, firefighters said.

The parrot was preening atop Paterson City Hall.

Two firefighters with Ladder 2 "plucked" him from his perch.

There was no word on whether he'd have to be quarantined (they've done that with parrots since before COVID-19).

Where's Chewy from? Good question. The nearest bird store is 4½ miles away as the, um, parrot flies, in Totowa. And Chewy's no stool pigeon.

If you know more, please text (201) 943-2794. Or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Thanks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.