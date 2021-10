No serious injuries were immediately reported after Paterson firefighters doused a basement fire in a multi-family home Saturday morning.

Firefighters had the main body of the fire in the three-story Hamilton Avenue building knocked down within minutes after it broke out around 11 a.m.

It was under control in roughly a half hour.

The number of those displaced weren't immediately available.

