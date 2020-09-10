Firefighters Douse Overnight Blaze In Passaic

A fire that may have begun in a trash can ravaged a Passaic home before dawn Thursday.
Eight family members fled the 2½-story home on De Bell Court without injury after the three-alarm blaze broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Smoke and flames poured from the front and side of the house after the fire ran up the walls to the attic.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in a little over an hour.
Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage of the city was provided by colleagues from several towns in Bergen and Passaic counties -- among them, Clifton, Carlstadt, Moonachie, Rutherford and Wallington.
EDITOR's NOTE: Please identify any other mutual aid departments that responded so they can be included here. Text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Or message: Jerry DeMarco (Facebook). Thank you.
******
ALSO SEE: A Passaic police officer who stopped a speeding car after hearing gunshots found three injured city men inside, authorities said.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/passaic-police-traffic-stop-turns-up-gunshot-victims/793970/
******
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.