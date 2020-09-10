Firefighters Douse Overnight Blaze In Passaic

A fire that may have begun in a trash can ravaged a Passaic home before dawn Thursday.

Eight family members fled the 2½-story home on De Bell Court without injury after the three-alarm blaze broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Smoke and flames poured from the front and side of the house after the fire ran up the walls to the attic.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in a little over an hour.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage of the city was provided by colleagues from several towns in Bergen and Passaic counties -- among them, Clifton, Carlstadt, Moonachie, Rutherford and Wallington.

