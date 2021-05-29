Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver, 27, Extricated After Multi-Vehicle Garden State Parkway Pileup
News

Fire Ravages Woodland Park Mulch Plant

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
PHOTO GALLERY: btfirephotos.com
PHOTO GALLERY: btfirephotos.com Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bill Tompkins (btfirephotos.com)

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze Friday night that severely damaged a Woodland Park plant that produces compost and dyed mulches.

The fire at Environmental Renewal behind the Route 46 Best Buy broke out in back of the complex shortly before 10:30 p.m. 

It was fully involved in minutes, responders said.

Explosions were heard inside the Andrews Drive building -- where propane and oxygen tanks were stored -- as well as among transformers outside.

******

PHOTO GALLERY: BT Fire Photos

******

Mutual aid at the Andrews Drive scene or in coverage included firefighters from Bloomingdale, Clifton, Haledon, Little Falls, Passaic, Paterson, Pompton Lakes, Prospect Park, Totowa and Wayne, among others.

All of the power lines were blown, and a PSE&G crew was summoned on a rush, along with hazardous materials experts.

After about two hours, the bulk of the blaze had been knocked down.

Environmental Renewal, which also provides topsoil for landscapers, homeowners, and businesses, had an outdoor fire in January 2017.

Aftermath

Todd Hollritt

******

WATCH: Video captured a vacant Paterson building collapsing during a fierce fire that also damaged a church and home on either side.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/building-collapses-in-paterson-blaze-firefighters-limit-damage-to-neighboring-church-home/809932/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.