Family Of 5 Loses Everything In Fierce Hawthorne Fire

UPDATE: Two cats were killed and another was missing in a destructive fire that ravaged a Hawthorne home, authorities said.

A family of five -- including three children -- got out OK after the fire erupted on Victor Place around 7 p.m. Sunday, they said.

They were evaluated on-scene by EMS.

The blaze immediately went to a second alarm before water problems and heavy flames boosted it to three, Hawthorne Fire Chief Jerry Speranza said.

The roof was opened and the fire was eventually placed under control after about 90 minutes.

Firefighters continued dousing hot spots and opening up the building for the next four hours or so, Speranza said.

Glen Rock, Fair Lawn, Paterson, Prospect Park, Ridgewood, Wyckoff and Haldeon firefighters provided mutual aid either at the scene or in coverage.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the family.

DONATE HERE: Hawthorne Family Loses Everything to a House Fire

