Ewing Back Home After COVID-19 Scare

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was back home on Memorial Day after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who reached out with thoughts and prayers since his diagnosis," Patrick Ewing, Jr. tweeted Monday afternoon . "My father is now home and getting better.

"We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The elder Ewing, who's in his third season as head coach at Georgetown University, his alma mater, tweeted Friday night that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 .

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," he added. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing, 57, has been isolated at a Washington, D.C. hospital, according to the school.

SEE: Patrick Ewing Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.